From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has announced the reactivation of its grassroots communications programme tagged “S’eti gbo?”

A statement by Chief Niyi Ojo, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Affairs, on Monday, in Ado-Ekiti, said: “S’eti gbo? is a street-level community communications programme aimed at communicating policies, services, activities and achievements of Dr Kayode Fayemi’s administration to the grassroots across the State.”

According to him, the radio component of the programme is billed to begin on Tuesday 13th September 2021 which will be aired simultaneously on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 am to 11 am weekly on all the radio stations in Ekiti namely; Ayoba Fm, Our People’s FM, Voice Fm, New Cruise Fm, Fresh Fm, Progress Fm and Ekiti Fm.

“S’eti gbo?” is an ear-tickling phrase guaranteed to attract people’s attention as it connotes the revelation of an event or activity that has happened, happening or will be happening. The platform will convey regular, relevant and real-time facts and details on what the government is doing in every sector to the various levels of community existence from Local Government Areas to towns, villages and farmsteads with a special focus on LAMP (Land Administration and Management Program).

“It will also involve door to door campaign with government representatives moving around the markets, town hall meetings and streets with branded vehicles moving at crawl speed blasting government activities and services over public address system to reach residents and stakeholders inside their homes.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.