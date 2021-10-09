From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has granted autonomy to Odo Oja community in Ikere Ekiti and subsequently recognised its traditional head, the Olukere, as an Oba.

The newly recognised monarch, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, whose predecessors agitated for similar recognition for years but were rebuffed by previous administrations, had always claimed that his progenitors founded Ikere kingdom before the coming of the paramount ruler of the town and the Ogoga of Ikere

But the present Ogoga, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, insisted that Olukere was a mere Chief priest without any connection to royalty.

Ikere is the second largest city in Ekiti State.

The recognition was consequent upon the implementation of the White Paper of the Chieftaincy Review Commission led by Justice Babajide Aladejana which found merit in the application of the Odo Oja Community of Ikere Ekiti as an autonomous town.

According to a statement on Friday signed by the Executive Secretary of the Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adegboyega Morakinyo, the Odo Oja Community of Ikere Ekiti submitted a memorandum to the Commission which recommended it as an independent town and Olukere as its Oba.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .