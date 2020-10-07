Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has resolved a lingering rift between the Elerio of Erio-Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government, Oba Johnson Bamigbade, and six high chiefs who had boycotted the palace for five years.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, said the development marked a turning point in quest for peace, tranquillity, and development of the town and a new lease of life between the Oba and his chiefs.

The Deputy Governor could not hide his joy after the hitherto aggrieved chiefs reported that they had heeded the government directive to make peace with their monarch and return to the palace they had shunned for five years.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the conflict was resolved after three rounds of peace meeting where the feuding parties agreed to sheathe their swords.

Describing Erio-Ekiti as very renowned for religious tourism where people from far and near flock to its famous prayer mountain, Egbeyemi said peace was needed for the town to maintain the enviable status.

Led by the Aro of Erio-Ekiti, Chief Joseph Fayese, the senior chiefs said the intervention of the state government was timely as it has prevented the town from descending into chaos.

The six senior members of the community’s traditional cabinet had boycotted the palace since 2015 shortly after Oba Bamigbade ascended the throne accusing him of highhandedness, dictatorial tendencies and withholding of their monthly stipends.

Defending himself against the allegations, Oba Bamigbade accused the six chiefs of holding secret meetings in a bid to dethrone him, turning the natives of the town against him and spreading falsehood to malign him.

The monarch who said the arrears of the chiefs’ monthly stipends were intact produced the physical cash as an evidence which earned him a commendation from the Deputy Governor for not diverting or mismanaging the money.

Oba Bamigbade maintained that he had always worked for peace and development of his kingdom but couldn’t understand the chiefs’ alleged gang-up

Egbeyemi who expressed delight that the rumpus between the royal father and his chiefs has been settled urged them to henceforth work together in harmony and sustain the new-found peace.

He also called on the chiefs to always unite behind the Elerio and promote efforts to seek peace and development of the town.

Counselling the monarch, Egbeyemi advised him to always exercise restrain and patience in dealing with the chiefs in the performance of his royal duties.

While describing the throne as a delicate position, Egbeyemi said monarchs must always carry stakeholders in their domains along and be ready to listen to all shades of opinions before arriving at decisions.

Speaking at the final peace meeting, the chiefs who spoke through the Aro, Chief Fayese, said they had since commenced their official duties at the palace saying “the crisis is over for good.”

He commended Egbeyemi for applying elderly wisdom in settling the conflict saying the peace and community development efforts of the Deputy Governor would remain indelible in the state.

In his remarks, Oba Bamigbade confirmed that peace had since returned to his kingdom noting that the intervention of the state government through the Deputy Governor reunited him with the chiefs.

The monarch pledged the support of the community for the Kayode Fayemi-led administration saying its peacebuilding efforts would continue to engender development in all parts of the state.