From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has said the outgoing governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi has performed creditably well in the last four years in office.

The government justified its claims saying it has constructed a total of 139 kilometres of roads, while it also undertook some palliatives on the dilapidated federal roads to make them accessible for motorists.

Hon Akin Omole, the Commissioner for Information spoke on Friday, at the press conference heralding the 4th anniversary and valedictory ceremonies of the Kayode Fayemi administration and inauguration of Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, with the theme: “Finishing well”.

Omole added that the current government had rehabilitated 14 general and state hospitals and had also initiated operation one primary healthcare per- ward, in line with the design of national healthcare policy.

“Ekiti International Agro-Allied Cargo Airport is a dream come true, not only for this administration, but also for Ekiti-kete and for the generation yet unborn. Though projected to be an Agro-Based Cargo Airport, this does not foreclose commercial passenger operation.

“The Airport boast is CA5-9 4E category with capacity for Aircraft Boeing 747-400 and a runway length of 3.2km”.

Omole added that within the period under review, Fayemi government had completed projects which include dual-lane new Ado-Iyin road; construction of Ekiti State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja; reconstruction of Agbado-Ode-Isinbode road; construction of Aramoko-Erijiyan-Ikogosi road; construction of Oye-Ayede-Iye -Otun road and ; construction of Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-road.

“They include: Harding Memorial College, Oke-Isa, Ado-Ekiti. New SUBEB Headquarters, Secretariat Complex, Ado-Ekiti, EKZ Model School, Ijan-Road, Ado-Ekiti, Model School, Isan-Ekiti. Ekiti State Agro-Cargo International Airport, Ado-Ijan Way, Ado-Ekiti. Ikole Township Roads ((Bolorunduro Street—0.67km, Ave. width 5.7m; Olokonla Dualisation—1.6km, Ave. width 11.75m; Dualised road section—1.1km, Ave. width 12m”.

In the transport sector, the Commissioner revealed that the government had constructed a Bus Terminal and Pedestrian Walkway/Drain Cover along Ijigbo-Okeyinmi Roundabout in Ado-Ekiti Central Business Area, while also making lives comfortable for the elderly by building Old people’s Resort, Ado-Ekiti.

During the period, Omole said the government also undertook massive renovation works at the General Hospitals Emure, Aramoko, Ode, Oye, Otun, Ijero, Ikere, Ikole, Ise, Iyin and Omuo-Ekiti, to buoy healthcare delivery to the citizens.

Giving reasons for why it failed to defray the N57 billion unpaid salaries, gratuities and pensions of workers and retirees as promised in 2018, hinging this on recurrent economic downturn being experienced by the state .

He said the parlous states of the federal roads in Ekiti was due to increased traffic from adjoining states, especially upsurge of haulage businesses and cross border trucks, which he said piled pressures on some of the highways to cave in.

“As at 2018 when Governor Kayode Fayemi came on board, he said that he had the intention of paying all these arrears, but budget support fund, Paris club, excess crude and other funds we were getting from the FG stopped and we were only collecting monthly allocation. That was what actually stopped us from fulfilling this promise.

“We were still able to pay a part of it. We paid two out of the salary arrears. If our predecessor, who collected all these funds could not pay, then we should ask questions. It is not our intention not to pay all these arrears. But we are glad that we have a government that is coming after us. If there are areas where we have not fulfilled our promises, the next government will start from there”.

He added that the state government is making efforts to tackle the menace of insecurity in the state, saying administrative bottlenecks was hindering the purchase of the much touted Drone to monitor the forests and checkmate marauding criminals.

The Commissioner appealed to the federal government to focus attention on the deplorable Federal roads, saying the government would not rest until the needful is done in this regard.