Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has sealed off five health facilities for allegedly operating below standards and engaging unqualified persons as staff.

Some of the facilities shut included Odunayo Medical Center, Aye-Ekiti, City Medical Laboratory, Ado-Ekiti, Masterpiece Diagnostic Care, Ado-Ekiti, Abundant Grace Hospital, Ado-Ekiti and Good Heritage Hospital, Ado-Ekiti

State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani, who ordered the closure when he led his team on an unscheduled visit to some private health facilities in parts of the state, regretted continued existence of such health facilities in the state, despite regular monitoring and persistent warnings.

Represented by the Director of Hospital Services and Training in the ministry, Dr. Olusanya Adetoye, the Commissioner particularly expressed reservations at the way and manner the shut facilities were operating with incompetent staff and filthy environment, saying such was inimical to health of the people.

The Commissioner said he was worried that before now, government had met with the proprietors of private health facilities in the state and issued warnings against the use of trainees as nurses or auxiliary doctors to operate at the risk of unsuspecting members of the public.

According to him, government would in addition to closure, not hesitate to henceforth arrest and prosecute any auxiliary doctor and those called trainee nurse found to be working under the guise of being qualified professionals, whose activities posed danger to the lives of residents.