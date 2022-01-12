From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has said it is constructing the Elders’ Resort Centre to boost the morale of the senior citizens and give them a sense of belonging in the Land of Honour.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, who disclosed this when he received a delegation from the National Senior Citizens Centre, Abuja, led by its Director General, Dr Emem Omokaro, said the project will provide opportunities for the aged people to socialise among other welfare benefits.

A statement on Wednesday by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, disclosed that the delegation was also joined on the visit by representatives of the Ekiti Council of Elders led by its General Secretary, Mr Niyi Ajibulu, and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners led by its State Chairman, Mr Joel Akinola.

Otunba Egbeyemi used the opportunity of the forum to call on the Federal Government through the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) to assist in providing many facilities at the Ekiti Elders’ Resort which is nearing completion.

He explained that the Fayemi Administration places a premium on the welfare of the old people going down in history as the first government in Nigeria to pay monthly stipends to registered senior citizens under its Social Security Scheme for the Aged.

The Deputy Governor added that the Fayemi Administration also pays a monthly pension to retirees and has been clearing the backlog of arrears of gratuities.

He said: “Our administration cares for the welfare of the aged people and our Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, demonstrated this during his first term and in his second term with payment of monthly stipends known as ‘Owo Arugbo’ to them so that they can meet their basic needs.

“During this present tenure, we are building Ekiti Elders’ Resort Centre, a laudable project unprecedented in the history of our country by any state government.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“When it is completed, our old people can go there and recreate thereby reducing boredom and loneliness. We want the Federal Government to assist us in providing many facilities at the Centre.”

Earlier in her remarks, the NSCC Director General, Dr Omokaro, commended the Ekiti State Government for taking the lead in caring for the senior citizens through various empowerment initiatives.

She explained that the NSCC was established through an Act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, calling for the domestication of the law in all the states to firm up the welfare of the aged.

Dr Omokaro said the agency was desirous of partnering with States describing Ekiti as an “entry point” expressing confidence that the bid would be better achieved with Governor Fayemi’s chairmanship of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

She stated: “We have been briefed on Mr Governor’s support for the Ekiti Council of Elders and we have learned of the Elderly People’s Resort being executed by this administration.

“We want to partner with Ekiti to build the capacity of workers to take care of the elderly people and the NSCC platform will be a tedious one for there are no frameworks at the state level to support the elderly.”

The NSCC boss urged other states of the federation to emulate the Ekiti example of putting up an enduring legacy for the aged for them to contribute meaningfully to society.