From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government on Friday summoned the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu and the Olukere, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin over the cult-related killings in Ikere town in Ikere Local Government Area of the state.

It would be recalled that six persons were reported killed last month in a rival cult clash in the town.

The Council authority on Wednesday imposed 6pm to 6am curfew following the killings of two persons on Tuesday by suspected cultists in the town.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, warned that there should be no meeting on either side that can cause tension in the town.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, stressed that community leaders in Ikere must allow peace to reign in the town.

Egbeyemi warned the Obas and chiefs not to allow any violence in the town and any breach of peace shall be sanctioned.

He also urged Ikere residents to report any criminal or cult members to the Police.

The Deputy Governor said the state government will not fold its arms and watch the situation degenerate into chaos and anarchy.

Egbeyemi urged residents of the town to cooperate with the state government to ensure a lasting peace in the town and its environs.