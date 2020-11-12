Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State government has taken delivery of medical items donated by the Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in support of the state’s fight against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Speaking at the inauguration of the equipment in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, the State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said his administration would continue to collaborate with private and public organizations including individuals to ensure better health care delivery for the people.

The equipment include 100 hospital beds with mattresses, 12 Motorized Tricycle Ambulances and 12,000 KN95 Face masks.

The Governor who commended President Muhammadu Buhari said he was delighted that the donation was meant to strengthen the state’s continued efforts at reinforcing the health sector as well as fight any potential resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

He noted that Ekiti had already put structures and adequate measures in place to combat the deadly disease far before the index case was recorded, adding that the preparation helped the state to check the spread ahead of time.

The Governor revealed that the state government knew from the onset that it was clear that the magnitude of the challenges posed by the pandemic would require collaborative efforts of government, the private and public sectors and also good spirited individuals to enable the state defeat the common enemy.

Fayemi reassured the people of the state that his administration would continue to enhance their living standard and make life better for them adding that the security of their lives would be paramount in the agenda of government through responsive and pragmatic healthcare services.

The Governor commended the over 5,000 healthcare workers in the state for their resilience in ensuring better healthcare delivery to the people, with a pledge that his administration would ensure full scale implementation of SDGs.

He explained that SDGs tools and principles would be used as it is encapsulated in the 17 SDGs global development agenda to add significant values to the lives of the people.

Fayemi also noted that the state, in collaboration with the federal government, through the office of the SSA to the president on SDGs was using the fundamental principles provided by SDGs 3 to ensure healthy life and promote wellbeing for all ages to fight to a standstill any resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases in the state.

He promised that the donated equipment would be distributed to the critical health infrastructure to complement the state government efforts and desire to completely rid the state of the symptoms of COVID-19 pandemic and any other infectious diseases in the state.

“The importance of this donation cannot be over-emphasized as it is meant to strengthen our continued quests to reinforce the health sector and to also assist the state to fight the potential resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. On behalf of the people and government of Ekiti state

“It is common knowledge that in Ekiti State, before the index case was recorded, we’ve fully prepared ourselves and facilities ahead of time for any COVID-19 eventuality, we put structures and adequate measures in place to combat the deadly disease and prevent it from spreading in our communities.

“The effort we made assisted us and we were able to curtail it through the efforts of the various stakeholders and professional at the frontline.”

Earlier, the commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani noted that Ekiti State response to COVID-19 has been in line with global best practice to test as many people as possible, carry out contact tracing and treat those who are positive.

The commissioner disclosed that the state has recorded far less cases in the southwest with 338 confirmed cases and 6 deaths adding that the low figure would not deter his ministry from strengthening the response to prevent further transmission and deaths.

Describing the equipment being donated as a huge investment into the public health system, Dr Filani stressed that the goal of government was to improve the quality of care and ensure reduction in the number of preventable deaths to zero in the state.

