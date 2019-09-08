From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi has promised to start the disbursement of bursary to indigent students in the state.

He disclosed this during a lecture entitled: “Effect of Press and Information on Education in Nigeria Educational System.”

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Values Orientation, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, who represented Governor Fayemi made the disclosure, restating government’s commitment to reposition education in the state. “We have in less than one year introduced free and compulsory quality education up to senior school certificate class in public schools

“We have commenced payments of administrative fees, West African Examination Council (WAEC) and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for students in public schools.

‘We have renovated and constructed perimeter fencing in schools in the state and soon to commence payment of bursary to indigent students of Ekiti State University.

“The government in restoring our values and reclaiming our land, will ensure, no stone is left unturned”, he said.

Speaking on the lecture, Olumilua said, the effect of press and information on education has been the spread of necessary information across board that has made education easier.

He however described the social media as the engine room for fake news, causing complications in Nigeria, citing the recent xenophobic attacks as one of the negative effects of social media menace.

He therefore, urged, all and sundry to desist from disseminating fake news via any means in order to promote peaceful coexistence amongst individuals.