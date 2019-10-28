Wole Balogun Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has concluded plans to develop not less than 300 tourist sites through partnership with private tourist firms and enthusiasts.

Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, who made the revelation said Governor Kayode Fayemi perceived tourism, culture and agriculture as areas to diversify the economy so that the state could stop relying on federal allocation to survive.

Olumilua assured an Ekiti-based tourism destination marketing organisation that government would partner them to make the state a tourism hub and also assist to realise their dream of making a major tourist site in the state, Esa Cave, a viable resort.

The organisation disclosed that Ekiti has over 300 tourist centres that have the capacities of fortifying the economy, if successive governments had invested in the sector the way Fayemi did at Ikogosi Resort that has now become a veritable source of revenue for the state.

At a press conference in Iyin Ekiti, yesterday, Discover Ekiti team leader, Mr. Michael Ekiran, said: “We have discovered 70 sites that are abandoned out of over 300 untapped sites that can turn around the fortunes of this state during our adventures and research across the state.

“Esa Cave in Iyin Ekiti is one of those viable sites. It can accommodate 3,000 people apart from other sites within its vicinity that can be a good resort. It is the third most viable resort after Ikogosi and Arinta Waterfall in Ekiti. It has the strength to boost local economy through revenue generation and job creation.

“Tourists and adventurers are expected to have exciting and thrilling experience anytime this 7th wonder of the world Esa Cave is developed . We will not stop at opening up the place, we will strategically promote and market the resort to the entire world,” he said.

Regent of Iyin Ekiti, Princess Adeola Ajakaye, said the town was ready to partner other interested investors to make it a viable toursm in the state.