WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Government is set to harness significant traditional festivals native to the state to develop her tourism potentials, generate revenues and boost the local economy.

Seasoned tourism reporter and newly a pointer Director General, Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture, Mr. Wale Ojo-Lanre, said the festivals will be developed for international market and sponsorship adding that the step will help in promoting and showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage

The Director-General spoke in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday when the Ogun Onire Carnival Forum, a committee set up by Ire Ekiti for the 2019 edition of the Ogunnire Festival slated for August visited him at his office to unveil its agenda for this year’s celebration.

Ojo-Lanre expressed regret that many of the deities that were of great significance in Ekiti like Ogun and Osun, but were relegated and neglected, were veritable sources of income in other states of the federation.

He said the administration of Kayode Fayemi was committed to the promotion of those sites that were regarded as being historical and strategic to the existence of any town.