Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said the transfer of schools back to the Christian missions is a policy goal of his administration to improve the quality of education in the state.

The governor said the first set of schools to be returned to the missions will be announced at the commencement of the next academic session in September.

The governor made this known while hosting the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche in his office in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

Governor Fayemi said the return of the schools will put a further stamp on the administration’s respect for traditional values. He promised that the state government will work out an efficient and workable model as practised in other states where schools have been transfered back to historical Christian missions who founded them.

Fayemi says that government will pay teachers and give grants to the schools, while the missions will take care of administration.

On security, Fayemi assured that the measures put in place by his administration to tackle the herder-farmer clashes and crime in the state will be stepped up so that the peaceful disposition of the state will be sustained.

He reiterated that anyone caught engaging in any criminal act will be made to face the consequencies.

Speaking earlier, Methodist Prelate Uche mentioned that the purpose of his visit was to pray for the governor and the state.

He discribed Governor Fayemi as a good product Ekiti State is lucky to have judging from his antecedents during his first term as governor and as former minister of Mines and Steel.

He pleaded for the transfer of Methodist schools in the state back to the mission so that godly morals will be instilled in students.