Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has warned the people of Isinbode Ekiti and Eda Ile Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government against engaging in economic activities on the disputed land between them.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, gave the warning on Tuesday during a meeting with the traditional rulers, chiefs and other representatives of the two towns in his office.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, disclosed that the two sides were led to the meeting by their monarchs, the Eleda of Eda Ile, Oba Benjamin Adeniran and the Onisin of Isinbode, Oba Akinyemi Adesoji.

Egbeyemi said the directive stopping economic activities on the disputed land was aimed at ensuring peace and prevent any breakdown of law and order until an amicable resolution is achieved.

The Deputy Governor who was briefed that some individuals have been doing illegal felling of economic trees on the land frowned against any act that could trigger crisis between the two neighbouring communities.

The Deputy Governor warned that the full wrath of the law would be visited on anyone caught engaging in illegal logging and sawing activities on the disputed land.

While assuring that the land dispute which had been lingering for many years would be resolved by the present administration, Egbeyemi preached peaceful coexistence among the people of Isinbode and Eda Ile.

The Deputy Governor promised that justice would be done and permanent peace restored between the two communities to foster development and harmony.

Egbeyemi advised the two parties to forward evidence that would help resolve the dispute to arrive at a just conclusion.

He said: “By the grace of God, we are going to settle this matter once and for all. I want justice to be done and be seen to have been done.

“We want the two parties to forward all evidence that you believe can help your case including documents that we can look into to help us arrive at a just conclusion.”

The Deputy Governor disclosed that officials of the state Boundary Committee which include four Permanent Secretaries, Surveyor General and security agencies would pay a fact-finding visit to the disputed land after which the two parties would be invited for further briefing.

He further urged the community leaders to go back home and spread the gospel of peace to their kinsmen and wait on the government for peaceful resolution of the dispute.