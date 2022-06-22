From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Coalition of observers’ groups that monitored the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State has appealed to other contenders defeated in the contest to accept the outcome and embrace the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and winner, Biodun Oyebanji to take the state to greater heights.

Adjudging the poll as free, fair and credible, the coalition specially appealed to the candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole, who had threatened lawsuit against to give peace a chance and support the winner.

A communique issued, yesterday, in Ado Ekiti, by the leader of the coalition, Victor Kalu, praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for their neutrality during the election.

“The exercise met required international standard for credible democratic election. The result should be accepted by all as a true reflection of the will of Ekiti people.

“Since INEC had announced a clear winner, the rest of the candidates should see themselves as co-winners and toe the path of peace by congratulating the clear winner for the good and progress of the state.”

