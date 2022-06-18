From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress(ADC) in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede, has described today’s election as a sham, alleging officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) compromised on their part.

The Medical Practitioner who said this after voting at Igele Arokun ward 3 unit 006 in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the state, said his members were indiscriminately arrested during the poll.

Oluyede said what transpired today in Ekiti further substantiated that

Nigerians were not ready and ripe for democracy.

“I didn’t think there was an election with what I saw today, it was a total sham. Security, INEC and everybody worked against the people. It was like INEC was instructed to disrupt the election. They didn’t start election until 10am in my unit.

“The INEC officials told me they didn’t have a stamp. They wanted the people to get into chaotic and fracas to reduce the voting. Everybody unlawfully arrested today are my people.

“The chairman of the Council was driving around and pointing to people to be arrested. Whatever the outcome of this election shows we are not ready for democracy .

“Those voters who were offered money were not given the chances to choose freely the right choice. The outcome doesn’t reflect the wish of the people “.

