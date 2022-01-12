From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The aspirants for Ekiti State governorship elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed readiness to outsmart each other during the party primary and emerge the candidate of the party.

Speaking after submitting their completed expression of interest and nomination forms, the duo of Ademola Popola and USA-based Oluwatoyin Arojoba Afolabi, declared that they have bright chances of emerging candidates if the national leadership of the party conducts a credible, free and fair primary on January 27.

While Popola specifically vowed that he will not stepdown for any aspirant anointed by Governor Kayode Fayemi with even an offer of $200 billion, Afolabi boasted that he is mentally prepared to govern Ekiti more than any other aspirant.

According to Popola; “I started exactly 11 and half months ago. No aspirant has ever done that. If I am going to be the anointed candidate of the Governor, I wouldn’t have started my campaign 11 and half month ago. I was almost six months in my campaign before I informed Governor John Kayode Fayemi and Niyi Adebayo of my intention and they told me that I am more than qualified to be the Governor of Ekiti State and that I should go ahead and begin my work.

“Since then I have never stopped. I am nobody’s anointed aspirant but I am someone’s candidate; the Almighty God! He is the one that anointed me and so I will be next Governor of Ekiti State by the grace of God.

“On whether I can stepdown for anybody, I told you Otumba Niyi Adebayo and some others, Governor Kayode have not called me once to tell me Demola step down. Never! He never! All he tells me is, ‘all I want is who will win the election for APC in Ekiti. I am not going to stop anybody. So the story of anointed, he has refuted so let us take it that way. So I am not anybody anointed and I will not step down for anybody. Not for $200 billion,” he noted.