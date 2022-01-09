From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a revised timetable and schedule of activities for Ekiti State governorship election, fixing January 27 as the party primary.

APC also noted that it issued the timetable in accordance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

In a statement signed by the Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, the ruling party fixed Tuesday 18th January, 2022, as date for the screening of aspirants.

“INEC has fixed June 18, 2022 for the Ekiti governorship election. Revised Schedule of Activities. Notice of Election to the State Chapter: Monday 15 November, 2021. Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat): Tuesday 16th November, 2021

“Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat): Saturday 15th January, 2022. Screening of Aspirants: Tuesday 18th January, 2022.

“Publication of claims and objections: Thursday 20th January, 2022. Screening Appeals: Sunday 23rd January, 2022. Primary Election: Thursday 27th January, 2022. Election Appeal: Friday 28th/Saturday 29th January, 2022