From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a revised timetable and schedule of activities for Ekiti State governorship election, shifting its primary election earlier slated for January 22 to January 27.

The party said it issued the timetable in accordance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement, yesterday, said under the new schedule the ruling party has fixed Tuesday January, 18 2022, as date for the screening of aspirants.

In the revised timetable, the party said: “In accordance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, the All Progressives Congress has released a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2022 Governorship Primary Election in Ekiti State.

“INEC has fixed June 18, 2022 for the Ekiti governorship election. Notice of election to the state chapter holds Monday 15 November, 2021; sale of forms (APC National Secretariat), Tuesday 16th November, 2021; last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents,APC National Secretariat, Saturday 15th January, 2022; screening of aspirants holds on Tuesday 18th January, 2022

“Publication of claims and objections holds on Thursday January 20, 2022; screening appeals, Sunday 23 January, 2022; primary election to hold on Thursday 27 January, 2022. Also , election appeal will take place between Friday 28 and Saturday 29, January, 2022.

“The party fixed the sale of the forms at N22.5million. While the nomination form costs N20 million, expression of interest form costs N2.5million. However, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 percent of the prescribed fees,” Akpanudoedehe said.