From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Senator Michael Opeyemi, the Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum and Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, has congratulated the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for his victory at the just concluded Governorship poll.

Describing Oyebanji’s victory at the guber poll as a well deserving landslide victory, the federal Lawmaker said both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Governorship candidate are worthy of the massive votes of the electorate in the State.

Senator Bamidele explained that ” going by the unmatched performance of the APC-led Fayemi administration in Ekiti State, the giant strides of the Buhari administration in the areas of infrastructural growth, diversification of the economy, the consistent crusade against corruption, the enduring fight against insecurity coupled with the wide acceptability and popularity of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji among Ekiti people, APC’s victory in the just concluded poll is very much expected.”

According to the Federal lawmaker, “Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji is the best among all the candidates that contested the Governorship election, given his progressive antecedents, his vast wealth of experience in governance as well as his demonstrated commitment towards the growth and development of Ekiti State over the years.”

While thanking Ekiti people for coming out en masse to vote for APC and its candidate, Senator Bamidele urged them to continue to stand by the party to enable it consolidate on its progressive strides and to further take the State to greater heights.

He assured the Ekiti people that they should not entertain any fear, saying that with Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as Governor, Ekiti people are in safe hands because he had known Oyebanji over the years as a well-focussed, dedicated and reliable patriot with listening ears.

Describing the APC guber campaign in the last two months as issue-based, balanced and result-oriented, Senator Bamidele applauded the National leadership of the party including President Mohammadu Buhari, the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Leader and the party’ s Presidential Flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their support towards ensuring the victory of APC in the election.

He also congratulated APC leaders in Ekiti State, starting from His Excellency, the first civilian Governor of Ekiti State and Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, His Excellency, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, CON, Her Excellency, the amiable First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, His Excellency, the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, former State Chairman of the party, High Chief Jide Awe, the current State Party Chairman, Barr. Paul Omotoso, Members of State Executive Committee of the party and other party stakeholders and stalwarts across the State for this laudable landslide electoral victory while also thanking them for their invaluable support, their tenacity and determination in ensuring that our party’s legacies in Ekiti State are not eroded but are sustained through the re-election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) into office at the just concluded Governorship election.

