From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Inter Advisory Council (IPAC), has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct a transparent governorship election in Ekiti State, on June 18.

IPAC’s National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, in a statement yesterday, noted that the poll would be a litmus test for INEC on the veracity of administrative reforms and technological innovations introduced recently geared towards delivering free and fair elections.

He said: “Very pertinently, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, must give hope to the people of Ekiti, the rest of the nation and the world at large, that, the era of daylight robbery of the people’s right to choose their representatives is over in Nigeria.

“To us in IPAC, Ekiti 2022 is a litmus test to INEC on the veracity and integrity of the otherwise, commendable administrative reforms and technological innovations introduced recently by the Commission with the lofty goals of delivering credible and transparently free and fair elections.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that, INEC cannot afford and must not, fail in the attainment of the noble goals.”

Sani, who is also the presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), cautioned politicians against deploying thugs and engaging in vote buying.

“The political party leaders and candidates in the election, must resist the temptation, out of desperation, to resort to the deployment of thugs or material and financial inducement of security agents and INEC officials to compromise any stage in the voting process,” he said.

He extended his appeal to security personnel, advising them to remain neutral and to man sensitive areas to avoid ballot box snatching.

“We are also very stridently appealing to the security agencies and their operatives engaged to provide security during the election to embark on their assignment with maximum professional and ethical standards,” he said.

To the electorate, he said: “The message from IPAC, is that, they must resist all attempts to deceive, intimidate or induce them into compromising their fundamental, inalienable right to freely elect the political leaders of their choice.”

