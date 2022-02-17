From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni, has joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to contest the June 18 governorship poll.

He was governor of the state between 2007 and 2010.

Oni had contested the recently concluded January 26 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state, but lost to the former chairman of the party, Bisi Kolawole.

After the PDP primary, Oni dumped the party citing alleged irregularities.

The former governor while speaking on a private radio station, Voice 89.9FM in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday, said all necessary paper work by the national leadership of the SDP for him to be the party’s candidate, alongside those of his running mate, would soon be concluded with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the decision to move to the SDP was as a result of the continued call by people of the state for him to contest the June 18 poll as a third force. He said aggrieved politicians in the two dominant political parties in the state had thrown their weight behind him in the new political party.

“I have chosen to advance my ambition in the Social Democratic Party(SDP) because we are looking at the future not the present. The party has been around for years and won elections in this country, it is a well known party, that is the reason I chose SDP to contest the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State. We have seen the potential in SDP because we believe it is easier to sell as a third force for Nigerians. The process to make me candidate is ongoing and will soon be completed,” he said.