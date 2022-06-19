From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his Kebbi State counterpart, Senator Atiku Bagudu, have congratulated Hon Biodun Oyebanji on his victory in the Saturday governorship election in Ekiti State.

They also hailed the electorate for electing the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, saying their votes went to the best among the candidates.

They spoke yesterday in Ikogosi Ekiti, Oyebanji’s country home in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state, while presenting the election result and declaration sheets to the candidate.

Bagudu was the Chairman, APC National Campaign Committee of the party, with Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru being the campaign Manager for the Ekiti election.

Presenting the documents, Fayemi , described the victory as exciting, applauding President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Progressives Governors’ Forum for their immense support during the electoral battle.

He said: “We worked hard, we planned and pulled all the strings because Ekiti is the precursor for our coming victories in 2023 and Osun State and this is because we have a sellable product. His trajectory has always been to make Ekiti better and this victory will be to the benefit of Ekiti people.

“With him in the saddle, you may not likely see any abandoned project in our dear state. I really thank Ekiti people for investing this confidence in our party. They have never done it before. Our people believe in turn by turn, but that has changed now.

“I know that Oyebanji won’t give Ekiti any cause to regret. All we will do is to live up to the expectations of Ekiti people and Nigerians by making Ekiti a cynosure of all eyes and best destination of choice for investors and for people who are looking for a safe haven.”

Fayemi also lauded the INEC for improving on its track records, saying what happened in Ekiti was like a miracle, taking cognisance of the serenity and calmness that pervaded the atmosphere during the election.

Governor Bagudu, who went down memory lane, revealed that for APC to have won the election with over 100,000 vote margin compared to less than 20,000 recorded in 2018 confirmed how well Fayemi has done in improving the lives of the populace.

“Victory is sweet but we still have to be humble in it. In 2018, Governor Fayemi won the candidate of the PDP with less than 20,000 votes. But this time, the governor-elect beat his nearest rival with over 100,000 votes.

“Four years ago, the major opposition won in four local governments, but that has been narrowed to only a local government.

“That shows that from 12 local government we won in 2018 now APC won 15. This could not have happened if not for the good works done by Governor Fayemi and for the sellable candidate we paraded.

“We thank the people of Ekiti State for recognising our contributions and for rewarding us with this victory,” Bagudu stated.

Urging Oyebanji to perceive the victory as a call to service, Bagudu added: “Your character was rewarded by somebody who trusted in your capacity to serve. There are others that are capable, but he trusts in your capacity and character to step into his shoe.

“We congratulate you on your election. Today’s victory is a window to 2023, and the feat our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu may likely achieve. May God give you the wherewithal to be able to deliver for Ekiti citizens”, he said.