From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has cast his vote at Ward 002, Ogilolo Unit 009, Isan-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, urging voters to uphold good conduct as they vote to elect who succeeds him.

In a message on his verified Facebook handle, Fayemi called on all eligible voters to come out en masse and exercise their franchise to choose their leaders.

In his words, “You are enjoined to comply with the rules and regulations governing conduct on election day.

“I urge all of us to remain vigilant and to accord the security agencies and other relevant authorities our full cooperation. The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.

“I wish to remind us that regardless of our partisan allegiances, we are all sons and daughters of this great state. Ekiti is ours to dwell in and build together. Let us vote to perpetuate our land’s heritage of honour and harmony,” he said.