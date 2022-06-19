From Oluseye Ojo, Ado-Ekiti

Senator Teslim Folarin, the Chairman Senate Committee on Local Content and 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, has congratulated Ekiti State governor-elect, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on his victory in the just-concluded governorship poll in the state.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Mr. YSO Olaniyi.

According to him, “I congratulate my brother, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on his victory at the just concluded gubernatorial poll in Ekiti State. I enjoin governor-elect, BAO, to see his victory as a call to service of the people of Ekiti State.

“Also, I commend the people of Ekiti State for the relative peace and orderliness before, during and after the election. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and all stakeholders deserve commendations for jobs well done. “

