From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An aspirant for Ekiti governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Olufemi Bamisile, has boasted that he has the capacity to defeat any aspirant anointed by Governor Kayode Fayemi, in this month’s party primary.

Hon Bamisile, a House of Representatives member, also argued that not all aspirants and candidates anointed by the incumbent at State and federal level win the ticket or election.

He spoke at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja when he came to submit his expression of interest and nomination form on Wednesday.

Asked if he is also one of the aspirants anointed by the Governor, he said: “I have been a grassroots politician for the past 20 years and I have worked my way through politics from the grassroots up to where I am today.

“I don’t believe in anointing any aspirant and if there is anyone anointed, it does not affect my pedigree or bother me in anyway. I am at home and lovely with the people of Ekiti State to know that anointing any particular aspirant will not go far. It is the wishes of the people, who they want and the will of God that will count.

“Again, in whatever we do, we cannot forget that there is a hand that oversees the affairs of man. Taking you history lane of anointing aspirants and or candidates, I want to remind you that the then governor of Imo State anointed his son-in-law, he got one, which was more precious to him and lost the other.

“The then governor of Ogun State, which is close to my zone, also anointed a particular candidate. But if the wish of God and his pronouncement is upon man, anointing anybody does not matter.

“There is no obstacle that will stand his way. It is not just limited to Nigeria alone, in any civilised society, there will always be an interest by an outgoing executive officer either at the state or national level that will anoint somebody, but as simply defined to us and what has simply played out in this country, it the decision of the masses to make their own future and it will be made on election days,” he said.

Earlier stating his mission to the secretariat, he said: “We are here to submit forms to contest for the seat of governor in Ekiti State. The very basic and simple thing every single person wants to know in this election is that if it not broken why do you fix it.

“A great foundation has been laid in our State, no doubt about that. We are now looking for able men, good quality and character to continue where the government of the day has placed them. I have served in very prominent role in my State and as a House of Representatives member. I am a seasoned grassroots politician and that is what the people are looking for,” he said.