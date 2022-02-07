From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has assured members and supporters of the People’s Democractic Party (PDP) in the State that he remained on the same page with everyone, not minding the side taken before and during the primary election of the party.

The former governor said in a release on Sunday, which he personally signed that “It’s not anti-party or outside any party member’s right to support any aspirant of his or her choice in a build up to a primary election and same cannot be used against anyone after the process.”

He said part of protection of interests of stakeholders was the appointment of Otunba Yinka Akerele, an aspirant from the Repositioning Group within the PDP as Director-General of the governoship campaign, adding that “this is the beginning of the process to ensure that all interests are duly taken care of.”

The statement reads; “What else can I ask for after winning for my candidate? Therefore, my duty is to provide leadership for all and the party at large and ensure that all interests are protected as politics is purely interest based to which I will never be insensitive.

“Lastly, let me state that we can wish that no one leaves the party, but we are not in position to force those that feel strongly that their aspiration can only be realized elsewhere to stay in the party. To me, it is a matter of choice and commitment to ones personal ambition or the interests of the PDP.

“To all our party faithful, please be assured that I, Ayo Fayose, as your leader will be magnanimous, equitable and work with all without bitterness. This I say with all sense of responsibility.

“Therefore, come let’s win together.”