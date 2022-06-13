By Emma Njoku

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has deployed 31 senior officers for the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state.

Spokesman of the Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said the IGP also ordered the mobilisation of technical capabilities of the police air wing, the force marine, mounted troops, K-9 section, and other operational assets to the state.

The statement added that five armoured personnel carriers for patrol, as well as four helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance were deployed to the state.

The IGP said the personnel and resources would ensure effective supervision of operations in the election.

Baba also deployed the deputy inspector-general of police in charge of the force criminal investigation department (FCID), Johnson Kokumo, to Ekiti state, to coordinate the security component of the governorship election.

“DIG Kokumo is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the operation order evolved from the election security threat assessment, to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment devoid of violence, and to guarantee law abiding citizens of security, to freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation,” the statement reads.

The IGP further noted that the 31 senior police personnel, comprising conventional police officers, police mobile force (PMF), counter terrorism unit (CTU), special forces personnel, explosives ordinance unit (EOD), force intelligence bureau (FIB), INTERPOL, special protection unit (SPU), force public relations department (FPRD), as well as police medical teams, will be on ground to guarantee free, fair, credible and acceptable election.

He reassured the nation and the international community that the Force is adequately prepared for the gubernatorial election and called on Ekiti residents to comply with the order on restriction of movement, which, he said, would be announced by the commissioner of police. He urged residents to participate in the election assuring them of adequate security before, during and after the exercise.

