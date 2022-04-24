From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Hon Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO), the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the June 18 election in Ekiti State, will officially present his manifesto on Tuesday, at Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti, by 9am.

A statement by the Director-General, BAO Campaign Organisation, Hon Cyril Fasuyi, said after the presentation, Oyebanji, leaders and members of the party will take part in a roadshow/walk from the venue to Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti, for the official launch of BAO campaign office.

‘”The BAO Campaign Organisation assures members of the public of its commitment to running an issue-based campaign, devoid of violence and intimidation. This is why our candidate is starting with a presentation of his vision and roadmap to Ekiti people.”

The APC campaign trail will move round the 177 wards in the state during the electioneering period.