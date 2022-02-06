From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former Ekiti State governor, Segun Oni, has withdrawn his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

Oni was one of the governorship aspirants that contested the PDP January 26 primary election, where Hon Bisi Kolawole, emerged as the flag bearer of the party for June 18 election.

Oni was the first runner-up in the primary election. The spokesman of Segun Oni Movement, Mr. Adebayo Jackson, confirmed this in a telephone chat with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday.

Jackson stated that Oni’s decision and thousands of his supporters to leave PDP was taken at a stakeholders’ meeting held at his residence at Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.

However, Oni did not indicated the party he would be pitching his tent with, but there are speculations that the ex-governor might join the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to contest the governorship poll.

He stated that Oni yielded to pressures from the overwhelming majority of Ekiti people who are desirous of returning him to the government house on the ticket of any political party.