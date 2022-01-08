An aspirant for the Ekiti State governorship election, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has pleaded with the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt direct mode for the January 22 party’s primary. He spoke to newsmen at the party’s secretariat on Friday after submitting his completed expression of interest and nomination forms.

Defending his choice of direct primary, the Senator representing Ekiti Central, claimed that it would give the party members in the state a sense of belonging, arguing that it will not also involve too much logistics.

Asked his preference for the party primary, he said: “I want to say that, you may not have a particular mode that will be acceptable to all aspirants at the same time and that is part of the essence of democracy. And that is why the constitution of the party provides for three different modes of conducting primary election.

“One is the direct primary mode. The second one is indirect primary and the third one is the consensus mode. So it is up to the leadership of the party but if I would speak for myself, I would say definitely it can- not be consensus. I don’t see that happening.

“As of my last count, at least seven, people had obtained the nomination form and expression of interest form. The form is not closed yet meaning that anytime between now and January 11, there could be more applicants coming into join the race.

