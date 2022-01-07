From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An aspirant for the Ekiti State governorship election, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has pleaded with the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt direct mode for the January 22 party’s primary.

He spoke to newsmen at the party’s secretariat on Friday after submitting his completed expression of interest and nomination forms.

Defending his choice of direct primary, the Senator representing Ekiti Central, claimed that it will give the party members in the state sense of belonging, arguing that it will not also involve too much logistics.

Asked his preference for the party primary, he said: “I want to say that, you may not have a particular mode that will be acceptable to all aspirants at the same time and that is part of the essence of democracy. And that is why the constitution of the party provides for three different modes of conducting primary election.

“One is the direct primary mode. The second one is in direct primary and the third one is the consensus mode. So it is up to the leadership of the party but if I would speak for myself, I would say definitely it cannot be census. I don’t see that happening.

“As of my last count, at least seven, people had obtained the nomination form and expression of interest form. The form is not closed yet meaning that anytime between now and January 11, there could be more applicants coming into join the race.

“So in that kind of a situation, you don’t push for a consensus unless it is coming from within and among the aspirants themselves. So, the two other modes that will then appear to be open are either the direct or the indirect mode of primary. If you ask me as an individual, what is my preference, I would say any day, I would prefer the direct mode of primaries.

“Just because one, for me, it is a way of ensuring participatory democracy, which makes it possible for every card-carrying member of the party to participate in the decision-making process. It also helps to ensure that the most popular aspirant emerges which also gives a lot of impetus to the rank-and-file members of the party who feel proud that they were part of the decision-making process and that it was their decision that carry the day.

“That instantly give them the enthusiasm that is needed for them to be able to even actively participate in the general election campaign, that is my preference. That is my choice. It does not really mean that if the party chooses the indirect mode of primaries or any other one, it will not foreclose me from participating.

“But as an individual, that is my preference and I believe direct primaries is a way of giving power back to the people,” he argued.

Defending his choice further in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s rejection of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill based on the logistics, he argued that it will not be an issue in a staggered election like Ekiti.

“Basically, the refusal of Mr. President to sign (Electoral Act) also is not because the President is fundamentally opposed to direct mode of primaries because of some logistics concerns.

“But the good thing about it is if you do direct primaries in an isolated election holding in Ekiti or holding in Osun which would be the only election in the country by the time is holding, I don’t think that’s a kind of logistic concern that would offset anything or cause pain for anyone.

“So, I really feel that the leadership of the party, will take whatever decision that is in the best interest of the party,” he said.

On the nomination form, he said: “By the grace of God, I have just submitted my nomination form as well as my expression of interest forms back to the National Secretariat of our party and that for me completes the application process and what is left is for us is to be back here sometimes next week for the screening.

“Back in Ekiti, I can also confirm that we have been busy on the field. To the glory of God, I have completed a comprehensive tour of all the 16 local governments in Ekiti and we have not stopped our consultation.

“Consultation is still going on with stakeholders of the party both within Ekiti State as well as outside Ekiti state but most importantly, every card-carrying member of the party in Ekiti state is aware of what we are doing, and we are reaching out to them and answering their questions and addressing their concerns. And I just want say that I remain hopeful that by the grace of God, I would emerge as the governorship candidate of our party via the primary election slated for Saturday, January 22, 2022,” he declared.