From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

More than 1000 members of the Labour Party (LP) in Ekiti State, on Tuesday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), assuring that they would work for the victory of the party’s governorship candidate, Hon Biodun Oyebanji, in the June 18 election.

The defectors who came from all the 16 Local Government Areas of the state were received into the APC by the Chairman, Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the Biodun Oyebanji Campaign Organisation, Chief Olajide Awe at a ceremony held at JKF Centre, Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti.

Led by the state LP Chairman, Engr. Banji Omotoso, the defectors said they were attracted to the party by the pedigree, quality and personality of Oyebanji who, according to them, possesses the experience to continue the developmental strides being witnessed in the state.

The defectors who were presented with brooms, the symbol of their new party, also surrendered and tore their membership cards to demonstrate their exit from the LP.

Addressing the new party members, Awe who welcomed their decision to join the APC at a crucial period assured that they would be accorded the rights and privileges enjoyed by old members in the party.

Awe said: “We want to reiterate that once you join the APC, you are a bona fide member and you are entitled to all rights and privileges enjoyed by those you met in the party. You are free to participate in party activities at the units, wards, local governments and the state.

“APC as a party wants continuity in our state and your votes will count in making this to become a reality. We want you to continue to mobilise for our party ahead of the June 18 governorship election to ensure victory for BAO.”

He also promised that the new members would be incorporated into committees in the campaign organisation and other roles in the APC to make them feel at home and give them a sense of belonging.

Speaking earlier, the erstwhile LP state Chairman, Engr. Omotoso said they joined the APC having scrutinized all party candidates and believed in the ability of Oyebanji to take governance in the state to a higher pedestal.

Omotoso said Ekiti needs a leader with a wealth of experience who understands governance and the needs of the Ekiti people saying they had seen the qualities in Oyebanji hence their resolve to work for his emergence as the next Governor.

He said: “We need a brilliant person who can work for the development of Ekiti and we have seen that in BAO. All LP members are coming together today it is only BAO that can do it.

“We have scrutinized all party candidates in the forthcoming election and we believe BAO possess the leadership qualities to make Ekiti greater based on his performance as the Secretary to the State Government.

“I want to charge my members who have just joined our new party to go to our units, wards, local governments and work with APC leaders to achieve victory on June 18.”

Other former LP leaders who spoke include former Chairman in Ijero Local Government Engr. Akinwumi Akinwole; former State Women Leader, Mrs. Olusola Fadahunsi; Chairman in Emure Local Government, Comrade Peter Ogunniran and his counterpart in Oye Local Government, Mr. Adeolu Ilesanmi, declared their resolve to make a difference in their new party and work hard to ensure victory at the forthcoming governorship poll.

Joining Awe to receive the defectors are two former Deputy Speakers of Ekiti House of Assembly, Chief Karonwi Oladapo and Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun; Special Adviser on Rural Development, Chief Folorunso Olabode and former Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Kayode Olaosebikan.