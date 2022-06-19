From Oluseye Ojo, Priscilla Ediare, and Lateef Dada, Ado-Ekiti
The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded 2022 governorship poll in Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has won the keenly contested election.
As at 1:50am on Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has declared results of the exercise in all the 16 local government areas of the state.
In the declared results, APC candidate, who hails from Ekiti West Local Government, won in 15 local governments, while the governorship candidate, Bisi Kolawole, who hails from Efon-Alaye, won in one local government. The candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, did not win in any of the local governments, including his Ido-Osi Local Government, though he is closely following the APC behind.
The APC and PDP candidates won in their local governments of origin, while Oni did not win his Local Government.
THE RESULT
1. IJERO LGA
APC – 13,754
PDP – 2,610
SDP – 3,445
2. EMURE LGA
APC – 7,728
PDP – 2,610
SDP – 3,445
3. EKITI SOUTH LGA
APC – 9,679
PDP – 4,474
SDP -.4,577
4. IKERE LGA
APC – 12,086
PDP – 3,789
SDP – 1,943
5. ILEJEMEJE LGA
APC – 4,357
PDP – 1,157
SDP – 2,344
6. MOBA LGA
APC – 11,609
PDP – 3,530
SDP – 4,904
7. EFON-ALAYE LGA
APC – 4,012
PDP – 6,303
SDP – 339
8. EKITI WEST LGA
APC – 15,322
PDP – 3,386
SDP – 3,863
9. IREPODUN/IFELODUN LGA
APC – 13,125
PDP – 4,712
SDP – 5,010
10. OYE LGA
APC – 13,396
PDP – 4,122
SDP – 5,391
11. IDO-OSI LGA
APC – 10,321
PDP – 2,871
SDP – 9,489
12. ISE/ORUN LGA
APC – 8,074
PDP – 2,588
SDP – 5,909
13. ADO-EKITI LGA
APC – 23,831
PDP – 7,575
SDP – 15,214
14. IKOLE LGA
APC – 16,417
PDP – 6,266
SDP -. 5,736
15. GBONYIN LGA
APC – 11,247
PDP – 3,947
SDP – 4,059
16. EKITI-EAST LGA
APC – 12,099
PDP – 5,230
SDP – 4,982
