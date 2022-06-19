From Oluseye Ojo, Priscilla Ediare, and Lateef Dada, Ado-Ekiti

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded 2022 governorship poll in Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has won the keenly contested election.

As at 1:50am on Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has declared results of the exercise in all the 16 local government areas of the state.

In the declared results, APC candidate, who hails from Ekiti West Local Government, won in 15 local governments, while the governorship candidate, Bisi Kolawole, who hails from Efon-Alaye, won in one local government. The candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, did not win in any of the local governments, including his Ido-Osi Local Government, though he is closely following the APC behind.

The APC and PDP candidates won in their local governments of origin, while Oni did not win his Local Government.

THE RESULT

1. IJERO LGA

APC – 13,754

PDP – 2,610

SDP – 3,445

2. EMURE LGA

APC – 7,728

PDP – 2,610

SDP – 3,445

3. EKITI SOUTH LGA

APC – 9,679

PDP – 4,474

SDP -.4,577

4. IKERE LGA

APC – 12,086

PDP – 3,789

SDP – 1,943

5. ILEJEMEJE LGA

APC – 4,357

PDP – 1,157

SDP – 2,344

6. MOBA LGA

APC – 11,609

PDP – 3,530

SDP – 4,904

7. EFON-ALAYE LGA

APC – 4,012

PDP – 6,303

SDP – 339

8. EKITI WEST LGA

APC – 15,322

PDP – 3,386

SDP – 3,863

9. IREPODUN/IFELODUN LGA

APC – 13,125

PDP – 4,712

SDP – 5,010

10. OYE LGA

APC – 13,396

PDP – 4,122

SDP – 5,391

11. IDO-OSI LGA

APC – 10,321

PDP – 2,871

SDP – 9,489

12. ISE/ORUN LGA

APC – 8,074

PDP – 2,588

SDP – 5,909

13. ADO-EKITI LGA

APC – 23,831

PDP – 7,575

SDP – 15,214

14. IKOLE LGA

APC – 16,417

PDP – 6,266

SDP -. 5,736

15. GBONYIN LGA

APC – 11,247

PDP – 3,947

SDP – 4,059

16. EKITI-EAST LGA

APC – 12,099

PDP – 5,230

SDP – 4,982

