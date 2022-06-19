From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Saturday, June 18 election in Ekiti State, Hon Bisi Kolawole, has congratulated Hon Biodun Oyebanji, on his emergence as the winner of the election in the state.

Oyebanji, a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), won the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeating the candidate of the PDP, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Chief Segun Oni and 13 other candidates.

Kolawole, in a congratulatory message he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday, in Ado-Ekiti, also expressed gratitude to his party faithful, leaders and the people of the state for believing in his course.

He said, “Following the announcement of your victory in the June 18 Ekiti Governorship Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, I hereby write to congratulate you accordingly.

“I believe that power belongs to God and He bestows upon whoever he chooses.

“I also believe in popular choice i.e the unfettered expression of the peoples mandate as one of the crucial hallmarks of democratic principle and practice.

Democracy must therefore deliver to the people dividends of security or protection and enhance their social welfare and well-being basically, and among other deliverables.

” These were the motivations for my own ambition in the governorship of Ekiti State which I feel strongly to reiterate here in view of the precarious situations of our people at the moment.

Please take urgent actions aimed at redressing the plights of our people when you fully assume the mantle shortly.

“Finally, I wish you the guidance of the Almighty God in the onerous task ahead.

“Congratulations to your spouse and also running mate.”

Appreciating his party supporters and people of the state, Kolawole said, “With a deep sense of responsibility, I, Otunba Olabisi Kolawole, would like to thank the Ekiti people, members of the PDP and all sympathizers who believed in us and in our course to raise higher the banner of Ekiti State.

“According to the scripture, the race is not for the swift nor the battle for the strong. We have tried our best and even though the election has not gone the way we had expected and deserved, yet we give all glory to God and wish Ekiti people well.

“We congratulate all those who supported us and thank them for believing in our desire to lift Ekiti State to an admirable pedestal. It is our prayer that Ekiti will grow from strength to strength in spite of all.

“We sincerely thank our indefatigable leader, H.E, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose. We also appreciate all PDP leaders and members, who supported us till the very end of this race.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank our spiritual leaders and all the vessels of God, in Efon Alaaye, Ekiti and across the land, who have held special vigils, fasted and prayed for peaceful electioneering in support of the Bisi-K for Governor campaign since the project began late last year. You are all specially appreciated and I pray that the oil of your anointing/consecration will remain ever-fresh.

” We covet your prayers even after this time. May the God whom you serve remain faithful to your course and desires.

“To all Ekiti people, I say thank you, thank you and thank you.

To God be the glory.”

