By Christopher Oji

The Police Service Commission ( PSC) has described the conduct of the Police in the Ekiti Governorship election as a huge improvement and a good test-run for the 2023 General elections

In a statement by PSC’s Head, Press and Public Relations Me. Ikechukwu Ani:” Ekiti State Governorship Election held yesterday, June 18th 2022, was largely peaceful and orderly. The Nigeria Police Force, the lead Agency, in collaboration with sister Agencies, such as the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, DSS, Federal Road Safety Commission, etc, were professional and their conduct satisfactory.

“The Commission monitored the conduct of the Police in the 16 Local Government Areas of the State where the Commission’s Monitors confirmed that the Police teams arrived the Polling Units on time and were civil and courteous in their conduct.

“Deputy Inspector- General of Police, Johnson Kokumo led the Security team for the election and ensured that deployments were timely and well organized.

“The Police also promptly intervened in some reported cases of vote buying and crowd misbehaviour and showed adequate presence in most of the polling Units.

“There was an average of two to five police Officers in most of the polling Units visited by the Commission’s Monitors.

“The Commission sees the conduct of the Police in the Ekiti Governorship election as a huge improvement and a good test-run for the 2023 General elections.

“There was massive deployment of Police Officers from different Commands and formations of the Force and this gave the voters a sense of security”.

