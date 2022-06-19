From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former governor and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has rejected the results of the just concluded election in the state, saying the outcome would be challenged in the court.

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC,) Mr Biodun Oyebanji as winner of Saturday’s election. Oyebanji polled 187, 057 to defeat candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Chief Segun Oni, who scored 82, 211, while candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PD) Hon Bisi Kolawole scored 67, 457.

Oni who spoke through his state collation agent and former Attorney General of the state, Owoseni Ajayi, noted that the results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not reflect the true decision of the people, lamenting that the process was characterised by financial inducement.

Ajayi who refused to sign the election results on Saturday said, ” we are rejecting the results because the election was characterised by violence and intimidation of voters and as a result, we will definitely challenge the outcome of these results in the court of law for prosterity and for generation coming to know that when conducting elections, you must follow the rules and procedures.”