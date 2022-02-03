From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Senator representing Ekiti Central district, Opeyemi Bamidele and a House of Representatives member, Femi Bamisile, who are some of the aggrieved aspirants in the just-concluded primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekitii State, have declared that the alleged injustice over the election would not make them dump the party.

They, however, assured that they will challenge the alleged injustice perpetrated during the primary election in the court of law and via political means.

The primary election had produced Hon Biodun Oyebanji as the candidate of the party for the June 18 poll.

Speaking to his campaign team across the 16 local government areas, who converged on his office in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, Bamidele, at the joint press briefing with Bamisile, formally rejected the outcome of the primary that produced Biodun Oyebanji, after due consultations with supporters.

Responding to whether the seven aggrieved aspirants that had constituted themselves into a political force with the acronym G7 would defect from APC, Bamidele said: “All we are asking for is justice. We are waiting for the national leadership to take the right step and this must start by them submitting a dummy name to INEC and use the two weeks window available as contained in the Electoral Act to do what is right in this matter. I can be quoted that the name that will be taken to INEC in Abuja will be dummy name, so those celebrating should do that in moderation.

“If it is part of their calculation that we will leave the party for them, they are making a mistake. We are still waiting for the national leadership on our collective position. We have filed petitions and if they endorse that impunity they called primary, it will be clear that we have exhausted all the internal mechanisms for crisis resolution and we can from there return to the court of law.”