Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Gunmen numbering about ten are said to have invaded Isinbode-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Friday evening, kidnapping three persons.

According to an eyewitness, the assailants who had caused a stir in the community, attacked a Sawmill located along Isinbode-Ode road and dispossessed the workers of their personal belongings and abducted two people at the scene.

The source revealed that after the operation, the gunmen had waylaid a Hilux van conveying a top government official and rained bullets on the vehicle. The unknown government official was said to have been kidnapped there and then.

‘The hoodlums stormed a sawmill in the area where they dispossessed traders and workers of their money and valuables while two persons, a man and a woman, were abducted,’ the eyewitness said.

‘While the criminals were fleeing the community, a Hilux van conveying a senior officer of a government agency was attacked in which the driver was shot.

‘The driver of the Hilux was hit by bullets forcing him to wait on the highway, this led to the kidnap of the unknown top government’s functionary.’

When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, disclosing that one out of the abductors had escaped from captivity.

Abutu said the kidnappers are now left with two persons, including the senior civil servant.

The police spokesperson added that the police were on the trail of the criminals, promising that the captives shall be freed unhurt.

Abutu disclosed that the shot driver has been sent to a hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.