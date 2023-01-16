From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Rev Fr. Michael Olofinlade, the Parish Priest of St. George’s Catholic Church, Omu Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

He was abducted between Itaji- Ekiti and Ijelu-Ekiti in the council area on Saturday evening while returning from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital to his parish.

The Owajumu of Omu Ekiti, Oba Adeyeye Ogundeyi, who confirmed the abduction said, “security agencies and local hunters have since been mobilised to go after the abductors to rescue the catholic priest.”

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ekiti, Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye, who described the news of the abduction as unpleasant development in a release signed by Rev. Fr. Anthony Ijasan, the Director of Social Communications Catholic Diocese of Ekiti, on Sunday, in Ado-Ekiti, called on the police and other security agencies to intervene swiftly and also solicited prayers for Fr. Olofinlade’s quick and safe release.

“The unpleasant news of the abduction of Rev. Fr. Michael Olubunmi Olofinlade, happened on Saturday, 14 January, 2023.

“Fr. Olafinlade is the Parish Priest of St George’s Catholic Church, Omu Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State”

“Fr. Olofinlade went for a pastoral assignment outside the parish. His abduction happened while he was on his way back to the Parish at about 6.00pm. The place where the Father was abducted was between Itaji-Ekiti and Ijelu-Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, about 4kms to his parish headquarters.

“His abductors are yet to make contact with the Bishop or any other person in the Diocese.

“While waiting for the abductors to make contacts with the Diocese, the Bishop solicits your prayers for the quick and safe release of Fr. Olofinlade for him to return to his pastoral duty post to continue his service to God and humanity through and in the Church.

“With confidence in God and Christ being our strength, wherever God leads us, we follow with joy.”

When contacted, the State Commandant, Ekiti Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (Rtd) said the command was aware of the incident and efforts were ongoing to ensure the victim’s safe release and also arrest the abductors

“Yes, we are aware of the incident. Efforts are in top gear to ensure his early release as well as to arrest the abductors”.