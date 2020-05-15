Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Okader rider and his passenger were yesterday dispatched to their early graves by a vehicle in Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State.

The accident occurred under the flyover between Okesa and Fajuyi Park.

This came barely 24 hours after a woman, Sefiat Useni, who lived at Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun /Ifelodun local government area of the state, was killed inside her room in a mysterious circumstance.

The police public relations officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed this to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, said the accident occurred at the junction linking the old Governor’s Office, Okeyinmi and Stadium Road.

He said a Toyota Camry car had at that spot rammed into a commercial motorcycle and overran it, leading to the death of the victims.

Abutu disclosed that the passenger died on the spot while the motorcyclist died while receiving medicare at the Accident and Emergency Section of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

He said: “The vehicle overran the two of them and they lost their lives. However, the bodies had been deposited in the EKSUTH’s morgues. We are still investigating the cause of the accident and we charge road users to always exercise caution and watch their actions while driving or riding on highways.”