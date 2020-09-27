Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Health workers under the auspices of the Ekiti State Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) will today begin a seven-day warning strike to demand payment of outstanding benefits from the state government.

The union in a letter dated September 25 and addressed to the Chief Medical Director, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Kayode Olabanji said members were being owed 14 months non-remitted cooperative deductions, among other benefits attached to promotions without verifiable evidence of government’s commitment to payment.

The letter was signed by Chairmen of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), C.K. Monde; Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), O. O. Farotimi; Chairmen of Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria(MHWUN), A. M. Olaiya and Senior Staff Association(SSA), Mr. T. Arigbede.

The letter entitled: ‘Notice of seven-day warning strike’ also complained of conversion and advancement and 2020 promotion exercise for members.

“It is a fact that based on your letter of September 23, 2020, your response has no commitment towards our agitations. It is on this premise that the congress resolved to embark on a 7-day warning strike commencing from Monday, September 28,” the union said.