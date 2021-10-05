From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State judiciary has lost a High Court Judge, Justice Kayode Adewale Fowe.

Justice Fowe was said to have died after a protracted illness relating to stroke at the age of 65.

He was a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice under the military regime of Col Inua Bawa and Atanda Yusuf.

The jurist served the judiciary for 11 years.

The news of his demise was broken on Tuesday by the Ekiti State Chief Judge, Justice John Adeyeye, mourning the demise of the exemplary and industrious Judge.

In a statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the Ekiti State Judiciary, Mr Johnson Apuabi, Justice Adeyeye, said the Judiciary would miss Fowe’s contributions in an immeasurable fashion.

The statement reads:

‘With heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God, the Chief Registrar on behalf of Ekiti State Chief Judge, Justice John Adeyeye, announce the untimely death of Justice Adewale Kayode Fowe.

‘Until his death, Hon Justice Fowe was a high court Judge of Ekiti State Judiciary.

“He worked as a private legal practitioner until his appointment as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekiti State between 1997 and 1999.

‘He was appointed a High Court Judge on 4th October 2010 and served in that capacity until his demise on 4th October 2021.’

The CJ regretted the passing of Justice Fowe, saying the state judiciary will greatly miss his honesty, integrity industry and accuracy in the dispensation of justice.

