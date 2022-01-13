From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has said he is not contesting or joining others to deprive the All Progressives Congress (APC) of winning the June 18 poll.

This is as former House of Representatives member, Bimbo Daramola, said the contributions of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, surpassed every other aspirants’ seeking the party’s ticket.

They spoke in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, when the former federal lawmaker representing Ekiti North constituency I collapsed his structures to back Bamidele for the January 27 primary.

Assuring that many strong politicians would still join his structure, Bamidele stated that several Ekiti eminent sons and daughters were desirous of joining his campaign train to bail the state out of the doldrums.

He said he was well prepared for any mode of primary that would be adopted by APC but canvassed for direct primary, based on his belief that sovereignty lies in the people.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi has done well, but there is need for a well focused and experienced person, who has a scientific understanding of how to move Ekiti forward to take over from him. Someone who loves democracy and Ekiti development. We are not going to fight because the philosophy is the same, our visions are similar and our focus is one.

“We will run a campaign that is issue-based and violence-free. We know that the state government wouldn’t do anything that can cause crisis in the party. We are also assured that our brother and Governor, Kayode Fayemi won’t impose any candidate, we are convinced about that.”

Daramola, described the Senator as the right man for the top job in view of his contributions to APC.

“He stood up and sacrificed for the party for seven years when the night was wintering and future was bleak across the 16 local governments. To me and those of us who understand the history of APC in Ekiti, Senator Bamidele’s aspiration is a legitimate demand, because he has paid his dues.”