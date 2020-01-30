The embattled Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Chief Gboyega Oguntuwase, got enmeshed in fresh trouble today, as his Ward in Ikole Local Government area of Ekiti State passed a vote of no confidence on him and declared him suspended from the party.

In the meeting of the PDP in Ward Five, Ikole Local Government today, leaders in the ward expressed dismay at the manner the state chairman had detached himself from the ward.

In the resolution signed by the Ward Chairman, Ward Chairman, Olarewaju Adenigba; Secretary, Mrs Fadumiye Beatrice as well as over 70 leaders of the party in the Ward, Oguntuwase was asked to retrace his steps or be excommunicated by the party.

Speaking on behalf of the Ward, a former Commissioner in the State , Chief Tunde Ogunleye said; “Oguntuwase is our brother and we wish him well, but we want to state categorically on behalf of Ward Five PDP in Ikole Local Government where he comes from that we are not in support of his activities and destructive actions in the party.

“He should go and make amends with our leader, Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose. He should also bring together all party leaders, including Senator Biodun Olujimi and Senator Duro Faseyi. He should bring everyone together as a united PDP.

“And by this resolution, we hereby pass vote of no confidence in the leadership of Barr Gboyega Oguntuase and we declare him suspended.

Mr Ogunlola Moses, one of the leaders of the Ward supported the move and urged the embattled chairman to return home to make amends.

Also speaking, a former Commissioner in the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), Mrs Omotoso Monisola, who spoke on behalf of women in the Ward express disappointment in the conduct of the State Chairman, declaring total support of all the women in the Ward for the suspension.