Kehinde Adewole, Ado Ekiti

Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Ekiti State chapter, yesterday shelved a strike already scheduled to commence today by the staff of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) over the sack of over 200 of their colleagues.

The health union, which stated that the suspension was to honour Governor Kayode Fayemi, had last Thursday gave three days extension to the management of the hospital to recall the sacked staff, which ended 12 midnight yesterday, or face total shut down of the health institution.

The announcement was made by JOHESU, in conjunction with Nigerian Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Joint Negotiating Council, with the hope that there will be sympathy strike from other sectors of the state civil service.

Announcing the suspension while speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, JOHESU Chairperson, EKSUTH chapter, Omotola Farotimi, said they decided to suspend the strike due to resolution reached by labour with management last Friday.

She said: “We won’t be going on strike again. On Friday, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Labour, Yemi Esan, came to hold a meeting with us on behalf of the governor, with the management and we all came to a conclusion that everybody that was given letter would be given fair hearing by the time they would meet in February and they would give them their salary.”