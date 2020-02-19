Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Ministry of Justice is set to commence translation of laws of the state into Yoruba language. This was a resolve of the Fayemi-led administration to simplify the laws and further establish an all-inclusive government.

The disclosure was made in Ado-Ekiti on February 19, by the State’s Attorney – General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda.

According to him, ‘’in furtherance of the commitment of the Fayemi administration to its citizens’ active participation in governance, Mr. Governor has approved the translation of the laws of Ekiti State into Yoruba Language.”

Fapohunda further stated that “given the volumes of the laws of Ekiti State, the translation will be implemented in phases. The first phase will include laws that have a direct impact on the daily reality of our people.”

Some of the laws that will be translated immediately will include: Sustainable Development Goals Law, Ekiti State, 2019,

Ekiti State Property Protection ( Anti-Land Grabbing) Law 2019,

Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law 2019, and Ekiti State (Transition) Law, 2019.

Asked whether the proposed Amotekun Bill will be translated into Yoruba after the governor’s assent, Fapohunda said that the “Ekiti State Security Network Agency Bill affects the daily lives of the people of Ekiti State especially those in our rural communities; it, therefore, follows that this is one legislation that all our people need to understand.”

Speaking further on how the laws will be translated, the Attorney-General said that “there are many qualified academics in Ekiti State University who are specisalised in Yoruba language. We will work with them.“

Fapohunda also stated that some of the policy documents of the Ministry of Justice like the Ekiti State charter for Victims of Crime; Directive on Non-discontinuance of Criminal Matters, Additional Measures in aid of Prosecution of Sexual Violence will also be translated into Yoruba language.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Justice and Solicitor-General Ekiti State, Lawrence Ojo while commenting on the development said that “Ekiti State Ministry of Justice will be recording another first in Nigeria.” Ojo said there had been talks over the years especially in lawyers’ conferences and meetings on the need to translate laws into local Nigerian languages but little progress had been made. He added that “with Ekiti State breaking the ice, it was envisaged that more states will follow.”