WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

One of the victims of Friday’s abduction who is the General Secretary of Christs’ School, Ado Ekiti, Mr Rufus Oladele, regained freedom on Tuesday night after four days in the kidnappers’ den.He was kidnapped along Aramoko – Efon Road in Ekiti State.

Meanwhile, the twin, Kehinde Oseni, who was abducted on the same route on Saturday is yet to regain his freedom.

The abductors had contacted families members of their victims requesting for N6 million as ransom before they could release the twin, while they placed N10million ransom on Oladele.

Sources said N5million ransom was paid to the kidnappers before the release of the Erinjiyan Ekiti indigene.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that the amount was contributed by some members of the alumni, relations and well-meaning members of his community to secure his safe release.

The traditional ruler of the community, Oba Adegoroye Omoseebi, who expressed joy that his subject regained freedom for the kidnappers, said well-meaning members of the community sprang into action through networking immediately information got to them that Oladele was kidnapped.

The monarch said: “I as well as Erinjiyan am happy that he is released. But the security agencies and the state government have to do something to curb this incessant kidnapping in the state ugently.”

Ekiti State police spokesman,DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the release of the old student said: “Through intensive effort of the command operatives, Oladele Rufus (male) has been released by the kidnappers.

“However, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State command, Mr Asuquo Amba, wishes to use this opportunity to inform the people of Ekiti State that the command is working assiduously towards securing the release of the remaining kidnapped victim, Kehinde Oseni (male),” the PPRO stated.

Ikechukwu said: “The command has emplaced watertight security at all strategic areas in order to curb, arrest criminals and kidnappers within the state. All the Divisional Police Officers have been warned to beef up adequate security within their area of responsibilities.”

He implored members of the public to co-operate with the police to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident to the police.