From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The eight persons that were kidnapped last Tuesday in Itapaji-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, have all regained their freedom and have been reunited with their families. A source close to one of the victims, told journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Friday, that the abductors collected a sum of N2.5 million, a pack of cigarette and one pack of tin milk before the victims were released.

According to reports, the gunmen, had stormed a house located in the town at about 9:30pm on that day, shot sporadically into the air that lasted for more than one hour and eventually took away eight occupants of the building. It would be recalled that on Wednesday, four suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction of the eight persons following the combined efforts of the police, the military and other security agencies in the state.

In a telephone chat with newsmen on Friday, the source said the captives were freed around 10pm on Thursday and they have immediately reunited with their families.

The source regretted that the abduction had disrupted the burial being planned by the owner of the building, where the abduction took place as the victims have decided to shelve the idea of throwing a lavish party after the burial slated for Friday, October 29. Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the release of the abductees.

Abutu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said: “The eight persons kidnapped at Itapaji in Ikole-Ekiti have all regained their freedom after the concerted efforts of the police, the military, the NSCDC and the Amotekun Corps as well as the families of the victims. They have all been debriefed and reunited with their family members.”

Abutu said investigations were still ongoing into the arrest of four suspects in connection with the abduction of the eight persons, saying they would be charged to court soon.

