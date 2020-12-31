From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Organised labour in Ekiti State has threatened to protest in the New Year if the Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration fails to implement the N30,000 minimum wage and consequential adjustment to workers across board.

The labour, which threatened to protest next week, demanded that Governor Fayemi must pay the promotion and salary arrears to all categories of workers as negotiated, to avert labour unrest in Ekiti.

Shortly after the minimum wage was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018, Governor Fayemi implemented the payment to workers on grade levels 01 and 06, promising to effect across board when the finances of the state improved.

The threat to embark on a strike to welcome the state into the New Year was reached at a meeting by trade unions operating in the state on Tuesday.

A communique conveying the message was jointly signed by the Chairmen of Nigerian Labour Congress, Kolapo Olatunde, Trade Union Congress, Sola Adigun and Joint Negotiating Committee, Kayode Fatomiluyi, yesterday.

The labour unions said they reached a compromise on the implementation with the government before a strange formula was allegedly introduced to stall the process.