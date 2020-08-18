Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A landlord, Maroof Buhari, has appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing some articles belonging to his tenant, Saheed Olatunbosun.

Buhari who was arraigned by the Police is facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and stealing before the court.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 1 at Irona in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant, who is the landlord to the complainant, Saheed Olatunbosun, a tenant in his shop, caused a breach of peace by padlocking the shop in his absent and changed the key.

Apata also alleged that the defendant, stole shoes and sandals valued at N250,000 belonging to the complainant.

He noted that the offences contravened Section 249(d) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His counsel, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until September 1 for hearing.